Share · View all patches · Build 11263284 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 14:19:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone !

Patch 0.3.6 is here, which means : Gamepad & Achievements !

Changelog :

Quality of Life :

Full gamepad support

The game automatically detects which device was last used, and you can switch between gamepad and keyboard/mouse at any time.

The game automatically detects which device was last used, and you can switch between gamepad and keyboard/mouse at any time. New aiming système

The game's aiming system has been revamped to better suit gamepad use. In-game, you will now see an aiming widget below your character that shows the direction in which you are aiming. This widget will update on either your mouse cursor or gamepad right stick, depending on which device was last used.

Content :

Achievements are now availiable !

Game Balance :

Skills Shockwave : Reworked Tier 1 Manual upgrade to better fit the new aiming system. Thunder blast & Shadow bombs : Projectiles now spawns with more precision.



The next patch we will focus on the meta progression system, until then have fun !

See you all soon.