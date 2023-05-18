 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neon City Survivor update for 18 May 2023

Patch 0.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11263284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone !

Patch 0.3.6 is here, which means : Gamepad & Achievements !

Changelog :

Quality of Life :
  • Full gamepad support
    The game automatically detects which device was last used, and you can switch between gamepad and keyboard/mouse at any time.
  • New aiming système
    The game's aiming system has been revamped to better suit gamepad use. In-game, you will now see an aiming widget below your character that shows the direction in which you are aiming. This widget will update on either your mouse cursor or gamepad right stick, depending on which device was last used.
Content :
  • Achievements are now availiable !
Game Balance :

  • Skills

    • Shockwave : Reworked Tier 1 Manual upgrade to better fit the new aiming system.
    • Thunder blast & Shadow bombs : Projectiles now spawns with more precision.

The next patch we will focus on the meta progression system, until then have fun !

See you all soon.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2290201 Depot 2290201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link