May 25, 2023 - Patch Notes

General
- Fixed a bug when rats now have less health than usual
- Improved interaction with bots when using heavy weapon transfer commands
- Fixed a bug when bots are falling incapacitated by zombies instantly, even on low difficulties
- Added correct icons for Dual Sai abilities in the main menu
- Fixed damage display for Dual Sai
- Wheatgrass perk with the Die Hard mutator now correctly shows and calculates the player's health
- Hunger mutator now only counts active kills
- Fixed an issue with unblocking Wolf Grin perk for HAMR-17
- Fixed an issue with MK110 and active Headhunter perk. The player lost the ability to heal, sprint, and use a shop in Horde Mode
PC
- Added the option to select classic vibration when using Dualsense
- Added Dualsense support for Microsoft Store version
- Fixed bugs for some players with Dual Sense haptic feedback
PS5
- Slight increase in performance
- Added the option to select classic vibration when using Dualsense
- Fixed bugs for some players with Dual Sense haptic feedback
- Improved performance in 4k resolution
PS4
- Fixed a crash during long sessions in Horde Mode
Xbox Series X/S
- Slight increase in performance on Series S
- Various stability fixes
Changed files in this update