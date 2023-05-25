 Skip to content

World War Z update for 25 May 2023

May 25, 2023 - Patch Notes

May 25, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Fixed a bug when rats now have less health than usual
  • Improved interaction with bots when using heavy weapon transfer commands
  • Fixed a bug when bots are falling incapacitated by zombies instantly, even on low difficulties
  • Added correct icons for Dual Sai abilities in the main menu
  • Fixed damage display for Dual Sai
  • Wheatgrass perk with the Die Hard mutator now correctly shows and calculates the player's health
  • Hunger mutator now only counts active kills
  • Fixed an issue with unblocking Wolf Grin perk for HAMR-17
  • Fixed an issue with MK110 and active Headhunter perk. The player lost the ability to heal, sprint, and use a shop in Horde Mode

PC

  • Added the option to select classic vibration when using Dualsense
  • Added Dualsense support for Microsoft Store version
  • Fixed bugs for some players with Dual Sense haptic feedback

PS5

  • Slight increase in performance
  • Added the option to select classic vibration when using Dualsense
  • Fixed bugs for some players with Dual Sense haptic feedback
  • Improved performance in 4k resolution

PS4

  • Fixed a crash during long sessions in Horde Mode

Xbox Series X/S

  • Slight increase in performance on Series S
  • Various stability fixes

