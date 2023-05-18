 Skip to content

D-World Gate update for 18 May 2023

Ver 2.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11263267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The "Shot Range" attribute has been changed to "Attack Range" and the range of melee attacks has can been increased.
Some of the contents and effects of the profession change, improve the effect of the weak occupation.
Changed skin effects on some weapons, increased skin status additional ability.
Improved picking range and marking range for the Hound.
Added sprint attack to North Peak Wolf, and can now automatically pick up items.
Increased the amount of gold dropped by powerful enemies.
As the level progresses, rarer classes appear.
Store prices increase as the level progresses.

