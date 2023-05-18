New skills, a new item set, and buffs for Fighters!

Version 1.0423

🎯 [New skill] Tiny but Deadly (Founders T4): If using a Fighter-class non-Sentinel ship, all fixed-point weapon bonuses to attack speed, critical hit chance, critical hit damage and elemental damage are increased by 4 (1 point)- 20% (5 points) of their current amount. At max level, this means that a base buff to attack speed of 200% becomes 240%.

🎯 [New skill] Pocket Pulverizer (Vagrantis T1): If using a non-Sentinel ship that is has a diameter less than 201 metres, fixed-point weapon damage is increased by 15% (1 point) -30% (2 points).

🎯 [New item set] A new item set called "Pocket Deathmachine" has been added. This set has been designed to make Fighter-class non-Sentinel ships stronger.

🎯 [UI] Several tooltips have been added and many texts have been revised. For example, the Item filter in the character stat sheet has been renamed to "Item highlighting".

🎯 [Balance] The Founders T7 skill Skill shot has been revised - it has been slightly buffed for Fighter-class ships and slightly nerfed for larger ships. It now reads as follows: Critical hit chance is increased by {0}%, and critical damage by {1}%, per Metre of sensor range. This applies to both fixed-point weapons and on-board turrets. The bonus to critical damage is {2}% higher if using a Fighter-class non-Sentinel ship.

🎯 [Balance] The "Bad Aim" ship mod has been revised and now works as follows: Ship turrets cannot aim. Damage-dealing weapons are 50% more effective. Auxiliary-type weapons that do not provide damage are 5% more effective.

🎯 [Balance] The Founders T1 skill "Strong Force" has been buffed.

🎯 [Balance] The Axiom skills "Deadly Aim" and "Aim Mastery" have been buffed.

🎯 [Misc] There previously could occur a delay when picking up items in hectic scenes. This should no longer be the case.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause some weapons on ship turrets to produce an incorrect (too low) damage output.