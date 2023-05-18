Meet the next major update 180520223!

Hi all! Catch a major update! As you can see, now every month the updates are getting bigger and bigger :)

Finally, the logic in the conquest mode and the network menu are finished, and the space program is ready in the game!

So. Update list:

NEW:

New unit shuttle Challenger (a replica of Space Shutlle), like Buran, carries a large combat satellite.



New combat shuttle unit Vega (Lightning replica) carries two space torpedoes and a spy satellite.



New combat shuttle unit Voyager (replica-hybrid of Dream Chaser and Helix) carries two space torpedoes and a spy satellite.



New unit orbital interceptor Helix (Helix replica) carries two space torpedoes.



New unit Orbital Interceptor Archangel (Dyna Soar replica) carries two space torpedoes.



New spy satellite unit.



New spaceport unit for launching an ion gun + carrier (Energy replica).

New unit "Dictator" (double-barreled heavy tank based on Is-4).



New unique aircraft carrier "Leviathan" (mixed modification of project 1143.5).



Aircraft "Strela" (MiG-25 replica) updated characteristics, now it carries 6 AAM-180 and 4 AAM-60 missiles.

The aircraft "Cyclone" (replica Yak-141) received fractional camouflages.

Helicopter "Colossus" (replica Mi-6) new camouflages

All aircraft on aircraft carriers received aircraft carrier-style camouflages.

New multiplayer menu + localization.

New game settings menu + localization.

In the "Conquest" protocol in the multiplayer game, you can turn off or turn off the AI.

All commanders under AI control now use space force in Conquest mode.

Added a bunker in the "Conquest" mode to save the commander or important units (indestructible), now the player needs special forces to capture the bunker.

In the strategic map mode, the radius for space satellites is shown (target detection radius or reconnaissance radius).

"Characters" can now be bought in the army panel.

In the main menu of the game, the tabs "project information" and "music information" are now in the format of external URLs.

Vehicles after destruction retain the angle and rotation of the turret and gun (except for vehicles that are torn to the frame).

Heavy command tank "Vepr" replacement of the turret and body model.

Reduced prices for aircraft carriers and some units.

FIXED: