Meet the next major update 180520223!

Hi all! Catch a major update! As you can see, now every month the updates are getting bigger and bigger :)
Finally, the logic in the conquest mode and the network menu are finished, and the space program is ready in the game!
So. Update list:
NEW:
- New unit shuttle Challenger (a replica of Space Shutlle), like Buran, carries a large combat satellite.
- New combat shuttle unit Vega (Lightning replica) carries two space torpedoes and a spy satellite.
- New combat shuttle unit Voyager (replica-hybrid of Dream Chaser and Helix) carries two space torpedoes and a spy satellite.
- New unit orbital interceptor Helix (Helix replica) carries two space torpedoes.
- New unit Orbital Interceptor Archangel (Dyna Soar replica) carries two space torpedoes.
- New spy satellite unit.
- New spaceport unit for launching an ion gun + carrier (Energy replica).
- New unit "Dictator" (double-barreled heavy tank based on Is-4).
- New unique aircraft carrier "Leviathan" (mixed modification of project 1143.5).
- Aircraft "Strela" (MiG-25 replica) updated characteristics, now it carries 6 AAM-180 and 4 AAM-60 missiles.
- The aircraft "Cyclone" (replica Yak-141) received fractional camouflages.
- Helicopter "Colossus" (replica Mi-6) new camouflages
- All aircraft on aircraft carriers received aircraft carrier-style camouflages.
- New multiplayer menu + localization.
- New game settings menu + localization.
- In the "Conquest" protocol in the multiplayer game, you can turn off or turn off the AI.
- All commanders under AI control now use space force in Conquest mode.
- Added a bunker in the "Conquest" mode to save the commander or important units (indestructible), now the player needs special forces to capture the bunker.
- In the strategic map mode, the radius for space satellites is shown (target detection radius or reconnaissance radius).
- "Characters" can now be bought in the army panel.
- In the main menu of the game, the tabs "project information" and "music information" are now in the format of external URLs.
- Vehicles after destruction retain the angle and rotation of the turret and gun (except for vehicles that are torn to the frame).
- Heavy command tank "Vepr" replacement of the turret and body model.
- Reduced prices for aircraft carriers and some units.
FIXED:
- Ranges of satellites and orbital spacecraft.
- 18th century sea battle practice map.
- Markers of space targets.
- Information about space units.
- SAM "Tomahawk" incorrect rotation of the module.
- Tracking air defense targets above 20 km when it was detected earlier.
- All inflatable boats of special forces and marines.
