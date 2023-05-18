 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 18 May 2023

Meet the next major update 180520223!

Build 11263213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! Catch a major update! As you can see, now every month the updates are getting bigger and bigger :)
Finally, the logic in the conquest mode and the network menu are finished, and the space program is ready in the game!
So. Update list:

NEW:

  • New unit shuttle Challenger (a replica of Space Shutlle), like Buran, carries a large combat satellite.
  • New combat shuttle unit Vega (Lightning replica) carries two space torpedoes and a spy satellite.
  • New combat shuttle unit Voyager (replica-hybrid of Dream Chaser and Helix) carries two space torpedoes and a spy satellite.
  • New unit orbital interceptor Helix (Helix replica) carries two space torpedoes.
  • New unit Orbital Interceptor Archangel (Dyna Soar replica) carries two space torpedoes.
  • New spy satellite unit.
  • New spaceport unit for launching an ion gun + carrier (Energy replica).
  • New unit "Dictator" (double-barreled heavy tank based on Is-4).
  • New unique aircraft carrier "Leviathan" (mixed modification of project 1143.5).
  • Aircraft "Strela" (MiG-25 replica) updated characteristics, now it carries 6 AAM-180 and 4 AAM-60 missiles.
  • The aircraft "Cyclone" (replica Yak-141) received fractional camouflages.
  • Helicopter "Colossus" (replica Mi-6) new camouflages
  • All aircraft on aircraft carriers received aircraft carrier-style camouflages.
  • New multiplayer menu + localization.
  • New game settings menu + localization.
  • In the "Conquest" protocol in the multiplayer game, you can turn off or turn off the AI.
  • All commanders under AI control now use space force in Conquest mode.
  • Added a bunker in the "Conquest" mode to save the commander or important units (indestructible), now the player needs special forces to capture the bunker.
  • In the strategic map mode, the radius for space satellites is shown (target detection radius or reconnaissance radius).
  • "Characters" can now be bought in the army panel.
  • In the main menu of the game, the tabs "project information" and "music information" are now in the format of external URLs.
  • Vehicles after destruction retain the angle and rotation of the turret and gun (except for vehicles that are torn to the frame).
  • Heavy command tank "Vepr" replacement of the turret and body model.
  • Reduced prices for aircraft carriers and some units.

FIXED:

  • Ranges of satellites and orbital spacecraft.
  • 18th century sea battle practice map.
  • Markers of space targets.
  • Information about space units.
  • SAM "Tomahawk" incorrect rotation of the module.
  • Tracking air defense targets above 20 km when it was detected earlier.
  • All inflatable boats of special forces and marines.

