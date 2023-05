Share · View all patches · Build 11263208 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 16:59:11 UTC by Wendy

I have added a point system to the workshop levels management ;^)

Players earn points when:

playing a workshop level,

solving a level,

finding a better solution...

So now show us what you can do:

This function is dedicated to CirPoka (aka TheDyingCat), who is currently at work and doing great things...