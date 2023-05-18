BIG UPDATE - New Prison Map Puzzles! Get Ready to Challenge Mad Guardian Ghost!

Great news Deadly Broadcast players! We have worked very hard to make our game better. We have completed our Prison Map Puzzles and modified the Game Mechanics.

Our Streamer characters have figured out that there is only one way to imprison the Mad Guardian Ghost! Now, you have to find the Voodoo dolls crafted by prisoners who wanted to end Guardian's brutality!



We have added new puzzles to our Prison map such as Picklocks, Hidden Compartment behind Portraits, Password guarded Cell Doors, Hidden Passages need Right Sequence, Secret pieces in Blood bags.



The poor prisoners who have suffered various tortures have created magical voodoo dolls using hair and skin samples they obtained from the crazy prison warden. Our protagonist characters, who accidentally released the ghost of the warden, have only one way to capture and imprison him again!

They must break the spells protecting the voodoo dolls by finding salt bags, locate the voodoo dolls and the papers containing the spells, and burn them! This is the only way to break free from the curse they are trapped in. They need to collect the missing cage pieces, assemble the cage, and trap the spirit of the insane prison warden inside the cage again!

We have also made lots of improvements on the game basics and mechanics. You can find all the improvements in this update listed below:

Inventory Slots are increased. You can use keypad numbers from 1-9 to take the equipment in your hand from your inventory.

We have polished the Zombie Dying Animations and Camera shake Animations in order to increase the Hit Feeling.

Fixed Inventory Drag and Drop item Bug, FPS Hand Freezing Bug.

We have upgraded our Photon Network Library. Now, players will have better Co-op experience without Drop out.

We have done good Performance Optimization. Main Menu, Lobby Scene and Game Play Scene is loading faster now.

We have improved and replaced many of the Streamer Characters Voices and Sound Effects.

Your Chat and your Fans' messages are less toxic now :)

Stay tuned! We are working on our new Map. It is coming soon: Houtouwan - Abandoned and Scary Chinese Fisherman Village!