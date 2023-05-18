Hotfix 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11263048 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 14:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Once again, just a small hotfix this time for minor bugs:

Fixed a bug where you would be stuck in the break room if you bought a 13th character trait (it IS possible! ːsteamthumbsupː ),

Fixed a bug where scrolling up or down with the mouse when buying 10 stickers at once would mes everything up,

Tentative fix for a bug where the "Prickly" character trait seemed to activate when YOU used a skill instead of the enemy.

Thanks for your patience and the bug reports, fixing it as fast as possible ːsteamhappyː