MatchR update for 18 May 2023

Hotfix 1.0.2

Build 11263048

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Once again, just a small hotfix this time for minor bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where you would be stuck in the break room if you bought a 13th character trait (it IS possible! ːsteamthumbsupː ),
  • Fixed a bug where scrolling up or down with the mouse when buying 10 stickers at once would mes everything up,
  • Tentative fix for a bug where the "Prickly" character trait seemed to activate when YOU used a skill instead of the enemy.

Thanks for your patience and the bug reports, fixing it as fast as possible ːsteamhappyː

