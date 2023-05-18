 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 18 May 2023

Patch v33.3

Patch v33.3

//bug fixes

  • Necrotic Skirmishes: The choose map menu wasn't working correctly when using full mouse support.
  • The Magma Maximus and Brodacious Maximus class meta wasn't showing their second line of text.
  • Psycho Possessed class: If possessed by a Beast Whisperer you could still be offered Meldus minions.
  • Restless Abyss map: Support minions had a habit of runnning into the doorways.
  • Restless Abyss map: When starting a Mauseleum Awakens minions could sometimes spawn in the hole trapping them.
  • Immortis Necarch boss: He would stop attacking if you were both on very opposite sides of the map.

