 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 18 May 2023

Patch 1.0.1.7 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11262881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Ghosted pit lane option for all tracks (on/off in options menu)
-You can now select championship tracks in career event mode (or use the preset tracks)
-Improved AI strategy: more variety in tactics and not pitting in final laps

Track editor:
-Fixed bug where closed walls/paths get open at the start point when reloading a track in track editor (open track in track editor again and save track to fix)
-Reduced quality save options added (1/2/3 keys) to prevent a game crash when not having enough memory available.
-Saving minimap without extra roads

Small bugs fixed including:
-world record times not loading for more than 100 tracks (loading will take 3s per 100 tracks)
-Fixed bug with the same name on multiple positions in race HUD
-Collisions off race, AI will use only race line now instead of overtaking ghosts

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Racing 2D 2 Linux Content Depot 1285231
  • Loading history…
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 Windows Content Depot 1285232
  • Loading history…
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 MacOS content Depot 1285233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link