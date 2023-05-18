Patch 1.0.1.7 released!

-Ghosted pit lane option for all tracks (on/off in options menu)

-You can now select championship tracks in career event mode (or use the preset tracks)

-Improved AI strategy: more variety in tactics and not pitting in final laps

Track editor:

-Fixed bug where closed walls/paths get open at the start point when reloading a track in track editor (open track in track editor again and save track to fix)

-Reduced quality save options added (1/2/3 keys) to prevent a game crash when not having enough memory available.

-Saving minimap without extra roads

Small bugs fixed including:

-world record times not loading for more than 100 tracks (loading will take 3s per 100 tracks)

-Fixed bug with the same name on multiple positions in race HUD

-Collisions off race, AI will use only race line now instead of overtaking ghosts