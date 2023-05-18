Territory – Alpha 5.100 – Harvestable Vehicles

Added
Harvestable Vehicles
- They spawn dynamically around the map and can be both looted and harvested.
- Higher damage melee weapons and tools will net you more resources.
- Harvesting will provide scrap metal and copper wire as primary harvest resources as well as an assortment of other resources as harvest bonuses.
- Added heavy breathing audio when out of stamina
Improved
- Building ghosts made more opaque to assist in placement
- Some pickup sounds
Changed
- Wolf damage increased
Changed files in this update