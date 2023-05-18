 Skip to content

Territory update for 18 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.100 – Harvestable Vehicles

Build 11262841

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Harvestable Vehicles
  • They spawn dynamically around the map and can be both looted and harvested.
  • Higher damage melee weapons and tools will net you more resources.
  • Harvesting will provide scrap metal and copper wire as primary harvest resources as well as an assortment of other resources as harvest bonuses.
  • Added heavy breathing audio when out of stamina

Improved

  • Building ghosts made more opaque to assist in placement
  • Some pickup sounds

Changed

  • Wolf damage increased

