A Letter of Apology

Share · View all patches · Build 11262724 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Dear Hero’s Land Players,

We apologize sincerely for the in-game inconveniences below.

Although we prepare a lot for Hero’s Land releasing on Steam, we are sorry for the issue of all servers are overloaded that players always stuck and stopped in game or can’t login game. Our tech team is fixing these serious in-game problems.

In-game Inconveniences

[Login Issue]

Due to it reached the highest numbers of players, it couldn’t support more players to login. We have fixed this issue.

[Can’t Join In A Server]

Solution: Please, select a server with a few players or try to re-login.

[Hero-Druid Is Invincible]

Druid has a rate of being invincible in game that we has banned this hero in game and players can’t use it until we fixed this issue.

[Other Bugs And Feedback]

We will fix the issues below as soon as possible:

Can’t Apply The Game into Window Mode

Lost Archive

Keyboard Latency in Game

Due to our mistakes, many players can’t have good gaming experiences that we compensate all players by in-game email.

We will control strictly for gaming development and the process of game content acceptance in the future.

If you have other game issues, please join in our official Discord: Hero’s Land. We will respond to you as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Best Regards,

Hero’s Land Team