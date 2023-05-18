Update 360 - New guild event: Foreign Technology and WIP insight!

Hello Community!

Today we are coming to you with a brand new guild event that will help your guild with gathering the Guild Technology experience! The event comes in a bundle with a brand new Guild Technology, with even more to come in the weeks to follow!

What is more, we have decided to add a new Crafting Experience Boost Card to the Glory and Supporter Shops.

Last, but not least, we have prepared a small sneak peek of the features that will be coming to Gloria Victis in the next few weeks.

Without any further ado, let’s see what this update brings!

Work in progress insight

Today we would like to remind you about our current work-in-progress tasks. We are working on resource gathering rebalance, we are working on castle sieges to make them more interesting and more immersive, we are working on guild banners, and on a few more things.

As always, we invite you to join the discussion over the planned changes, either on our Steam forums and our official Discord!

Castle siege

Sieges are a huge part of our gameplay and the core of it, but we see that this aspect of gameplay has a lot of room for more interesting activities that will make it more enjoyable in the long run. We want to add new features to make sieges more interesting by adding more playable ways. To achieve that, we want to systematically add more tasks for defenders and for the attackers. Due to that, currently, we are working on introducing houses and huts to the locations that will be spawning additional guards. Attackers will be able to destroy these houses and huts, that way they will be able to reduce the amount of guards. We want to make the atmosphere of our sieges more interesting and these houses and huts will be a great addition to the locations not only in terms of battle but also for immersion purposes.

The next thing that we want to add to the location sieges is ladders. Players will be able to place a ladder only under these walls that didn’t have a roof. We will make the roofs destructible separately from the walls.

Guild banners

Guild banners were almost top-upvoted suggestions through years of our development. And now, we’re glad to announce the banner-wielding feature is almost ready. At first, we will add guild banners as a reward for the guild activity. Yet, we think the feature can be the core of many interesting game events.

At this moment we are planning to give 10 banners per guild that will last for 7 days. That banner will be spawnable from inventory through a special item and that banner will appear in the player's hands. The player will be able to hold that banner and walk with him in the same way as with a weapon but he will not be able to fight by using that banner, instead of, he will be able to place it on the ground and then fight by using his normal weapon. When that banner is placed on the ground, the enemies will be able to capture this flag and use it.

A player that is holding that banner by pressing a special button will be buffing his allies in the close area and that buff will last for 30 seconds. After the flag appears, it will be active for 20 minutes, and during this time the player will be able to activate the reinforcement several times.

That usage of banners will be possible in two ways, but both will boost our nearby allies with great buffs. A player that wields the banner will be able to activate the buff by pressing the attack button - for the first buff, and the block button for the second buff.

First, will be giving +1 health regeneration and +20% stamina regeneration for 30s and it will be usable every 30s.

The second will be decreasing the stamina drain while attacking by 90%. That buff will last for 1 minute and it will be disposable.

Video of the Week

We always look forward to watching and sharing the awesome videos posted by our community. It brings us a lot of happiness and gratitude in the office to see players exploring content, having fun, and showcasing their skills. This week, the reward of 2000 ambers goes to kilbo jilbo for showcasing good individual skill and for proving that you can win a fight while having fewer members alive.



Congratulations to the winner and good luck to all competitors for next week’s Video of the Week award!

Changelog v.1.1.5

New Guild Event: Foreign Technology

Foreign Technology is a new guild event, that enables the guilds to earn a boost in their Guild Technology Experience. Follow the instructions of a Caravan Spy, to find the locations of the event, and fight your way through NPCs and enemy nations to gather the precious cargo – Guild Technology Packs.

Then, deliver the packs to the Scribe in any of the Loot Zone castles to receive your reward!

We believe that the introduction of this event is a good step towards aiding the guilds in achieving their Guild Technology goals, as well as creating more challenging, tactics-based content for the Guilds.

So wait no more, gather your Guild and venture into the lootzone to find a Caravan Spy and obtain information about Enemy Technology Caravans, which are a great source of Guild Technology Packs, that will help your guild progress the Guild Technologies!

New guild technology

With today's patch, we are introducing a new guild technology related to the newly added guild event: Foreign Technology. The new technology is called the Caravan Brigand. This technology increases the number of tokens that the guild can receive for the Foreign Technology event.

The Caravan Brigand technology has 5 levels and each level awards a higher number of tokens.

– Level 1 gives 1 token

– Level 2 gives 2 tokens

– Level 3 gives 3 tokens

– Level 4 gives 5 tokens

– Level 5 gives 8 tokens

Card with an experience boost for crafting

We are introducing two new cards that boost the experience for crafting, which means you will be able to speed up leveling your crafting skills. The first card boosts your crafting experience by 30%, and the second card by 50%. You can buy both cards in our item shop by spending ambers and you can buy them in the glory shop by spending your contribution points.



Barky, a growing tree that has recently become an object of worship across the Community.

Quality of Life

– From now on, events such a Werewolf, Banished Crusade, Castle raid, Griffin's company are rising the guild activity percent.

– Reduced amount of gold and exp earned at crafting quest boards on the Capital islands.

Fixes

– Fixed guild announcement characters limit. By mistake, it was 250, after the fix it’s 500.

– Fixed positions of the resources that were flying or underground.

– Fixed a bug related to cooking and herbalism experience gained by bastion delivery.

– Fixed the exit door at the Banished Crusade raid.