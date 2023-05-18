 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 18 May 2023

Game Update | 0.23.05.18.03

Build 11262516

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.23.05.18.03:

Fixes:
  • Fixed tutorial and loading screens.
  • Fixed an issue with missing hook sizes in the store.
  • Fixed multiple key presses on loading screens causing loading freeze/skipping tips.
  • Increased the number of Garfish in the Kiel Canal map.
  • Increased the number of Baikal black graylings on the Russia map.
  • Decreased the number of Beluga fish on the Russian map.
  • Changed the weight of the European sea sturgeon to 260 kg in the Kiel Canal map.
Adjustments:
  • Adjusted values for artificial lures and natural baits.
  • Changed values for the Carptack© Feeder Master 270 fishing rod.
New additions:

Added 3 new feeder rods:

  • Carpex© Cobalt Carp 360

  • Carpex© Cobalt Carp 390

  • Carpex© Hybrid Carp 270 Added new fishing reel:

  • Spooler© Catchpro 4000 FD

