Game Update | 0.23.05.18.03

Version 0.23.05.18.03:
Fixes:
- Fixed tutorial and loading screens.
- Fixed an issue with missing hook sizes in the store.
- Fixed multiple key presses on loading screens causing loading freeze/skipping tips.
Fish-related changes:
- Increased the number of Garfish in the Kiel Canal map.
- Increased the number of Baikal black graylings on the Russia map.
- Decreased the number of Beluga fish on the Russian map.
- Changed the weight of the European sea sturgeon to 260 kg in the Kiel Canal map.
Adjustments:
- Adjusted values for artificial lures and natural baits.
- Changed values for the Carptack© Feeder Master 270 fishing rod.
New additions:
Added 3 new feeder rods:
-
Carpex© Cobalt Carp 360
-
Carpex© Cobalt Carp 390
-
Carpex© Hybrid Carp 270 Added new fishing reel:
-
Spooler© Catchpro 4000 FD
Changed files in this update