Patch 1.0.2

-Removed duplicate spawnpoint on Warp

-Fixed spawn issues, fixed geometry seams, and added lifespan to logs on Logger

-Removed chasing wall from Temple

I apologise if the update wiped your save data, its an issue caused by UE5 having a different save file location from UE4 that I wasn't aware of until now. I'll have that issue fixed before any further updates come out.

If you want to restore your progress, you can join the discord server and ask me for a save file of what world you had unlocked.