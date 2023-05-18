Update 9.7.13 released!

Hey Citizens,
we've just released Update 9.7.13 to address the following issues:
Civics:
- Added: A limit of 5000 characters for election speeches was added to prevent errors in the server log for too long text.
- Fixed: Triggering a law that records a custom stat with a name length of less than three characters would disconnect the client from the server.
- Fixed: As a landlord, changing the bank account a rent goes to had no effect until the renter left residency and rented it again.
- Fixed: An issue with specific laws that caused the boot time of the server to become extremely long.
Art & Effects:
- Fixed: Texture and highlight for urchin plants were not displayed correctly.
- Fixed: Sound effects were not playing when moving through plants.
- Fixed: Harvest animations were not playing for plants.
- Fixed: Trees did not have wind animations.
Gameplay:
- Fixed: Debris and plants were not slowing down players and vehicles as intended.
Interaction:
- Fixed: Several issues with tree trunk physics that could have a multitude of potential negative effects, from them falling underground to catapulting players to space.
- Fixed: An issue that in specific circumstances could lead to the creation of untargetable ghost rubbles.
- Fixed: The interaction area for papaya plants was too small.
UI:
- Fixed: In specific circumstances food items in storages would not show or show a wrong shelf life bar until they were moved around.
Server:
- Fixed: A cause for vehicles teleporting across the world was identified and fixed.
- Updated: ModKit.eco.template was updated.
Miscellaneous:
- Fixed: Players that had specific special characters in their name would get a unity crash when joining a world.
- Fixed: Crafting and repairing items did not work when a player with a single-letter name existed in the world.
- Fixed: Debris and some plants could get rendered at a position they don't exist, leading to invisible debris and plants at the place they actually exist and untargetable debris and plants at the place they pretended to exist.
