🚀 For people that have access to the special Awkward 2 Preview Edition, we've just rolled out a new update: version 1.1.30297!

Check your title screen to verify you're playing the latest version, here's what has been improved:

⚡ Various tweaks and improvements to the visuals; reworked lighting, improved camera positioning, various UI tweaks.

⚡ Reworked the code that deals with players skipping sequences. This will be much more reliable now.

⚡ The game will now let more late joining players in.

⚡ If players drop out due to networking issues, closing their browser (etc) it will be more reliable to re-join.

⚡ Fix for stuttering Snap Finger Click splash video at boot when game is set to 30fps.

⚡ Twitch chatbot can now mention player names.

⚡ Fixed target framerate being overwritten at boot.

⚡ Additional defences inside the avatar popups if players drop out.

⚡ Plus, numerous other minor fixes and improvements.