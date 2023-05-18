🚀 For people that have access to the special Awkward 2 Preview Edition, we've just rolled out a new update: version 1.1.30297!
Check your title screen to verify you're playing the latest version, here's what has been improved:
⚡ Various tweaks and improvements to the visuals; reworked lighting, improved camera positioning, various UI tweaks.
⚡ Reworked the code that deals with players skipping sequences. This will be much more reliable now.
⚡ The game will now let more late joining players in.
⚡ If players drop out due to networking issues, closing their browser (etc) it will be more reliable to re-join.
⚡ Fix for stuttering Snap Finger Click splash video at boot when game is set to 30fps.
⚡ Twitch chatbot can now mention player names.
⚡ Fixed target framerate being overwritten at boot.
⚡ Additional defences inside the avatar popups if players drop out.
⚡ Plus, numerous other minor fixes and improvements.
Changed files in this update