Influent Vanilla Edition Update

Bon Voyage Storyline

That's right folks! Influent's story is finally dead! Let's face it, it was garbage to begin with. I don't know who came up with all that nonsense but it definitely wasn't me. Okay maybe it was me but I promise it was totally going somewhere up until around November 2013 when the くそ hit the fan and development screeched to a halt.

What happened you might ask? None of your beeswax! There's a great quote by John Lennon about how life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans. So yeah, it never got finished and I'm exhausted from hearing about how much it sucks so I'm sorry to anyone who liked it but it's dead now. Maybe I'll rewrite it someday, who knows!

Adios Chat Events

I spent months developing a chat system so the characters could talk to each other in-game like an RPG kinda thing but it turned out to be a lot of slow-paced clutter and people have complained heaps so that's almost completely gone now! I'm sorry I ever programmed it into existence. That's just me apologizing to myself for wasting months of time. It's cool, everything's fine. I'm not crying. Why would I be crying?

Sayonara Tutorial

Yeah I guess it might have helped a few people and I'm sure it might leave some in the dark without it but ultimately, Influent is a pretty straightforward experience with a whole world wide web out there where other players can answer questions. That's you right? I'm looking at you! Either way, I'm happy to field questions on the discord and on the Steam forums if anyone ever gets lost or confused. The game just dumps you right into it now. Sink or swim! I hope you swim.

Also I'll probably bring back the FPS mode someday soon, I know you want it back.

<3 Rob @ Three Flip Studios

PS - The game is also a lot cheaper now! Tell your friends!