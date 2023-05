Share · View all patches · Build 11262325 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Just a small update to coordinate with the mobile release of the Special Advisors.

1.4.0.10 Changelog

Added the Special Advisors to Weekly Challenges, this allows the challenges to sync across all platforms

The Ndemic Creations Team