Version 088: The Toxic Dragon!

- Implemented the second Dragon boss: The elemental of Intuition!
- Implemented Toxic Damage System:
A Status card is drawn when taking toxic damage. If the cadet has a card in his hand when passing the lathe, he takes damage.
- Three new "toxic" enemies implemented:
These enemies only appear in combat after a Cadet defeats the first boss.
- New enemy unit mechanic: Detector!
One of the new enemies, the Beholder, shoots the Cadet's ship as soon as it crosses its detector lasers.
- Some minor improvements.
- “Eye jumper” now attacks normally (was “side jumper”).
- Some minor bugs fixed.
Changed files in this update