Takara Cards update for 18 May 2023

Version 088: The Toxic Dragon!

Version 088: The Toxic Dragon!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Implemented the second Dragon boss: The elemental of Intuition!

- Implemented Toxic Damage System:
A Status card is drawn when taking toxic damage. If the cadet has a card in his hand when passing the lathe, he takes damage.

- Three new "toxic" enemies implemented:
These enemies only appear in combat after a Cadet defeats the first boss.

- New enemy unit mechanic: Detector!
One of the new enemies, the Beholder, shoots the Cadet's ship as soon as it crosses its detector lasers.

- Ship's cabin now has Music:

  • Some minor improvements.
  • “Eye jumper” now attacks normally (was “side jumper”).
  • Some minor bugs fixed.

