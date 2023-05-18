Version 088: The Toxic Dragon!

Share · View all patches · Build 11262291 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 16:32:20 UTC by Wendy

- Implemented the second Dragon boss: The elemental of Intuition!

- Implemented Toxic Damage System:

A Status card is drawn when taking toxic damage. If the cadet has a card in his hand when passing the lathe, he takes damage.



- Three new "toxic" enemies implemented:

These enemies only appear in combat after a Cadet defeats the first boss.

- New enemy unit mechanic: Detector!

One of the new enemies, the Beholder, shoots the Cadet's ship as soon as it crosses its detector lasers.

- Ship's cabin now has Music:

