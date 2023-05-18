Major Optimization Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11262245 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 16:59:10 UTC by Wendy

What have changed

You can now mow the grass without worrying about the health of your computer. Yes, with a lawnmower, too.

Mowing grain and wheat also no longer leads to a slideshow.

Old overgrowth (located outside the available plots) is impossible to mow from now on.

A new tool has appeared in Zalesie: Bigger Forks. With their help, managing straw or dung becomes much easier.

Larger dead animals are now treated as large objects and must be carried in your hands. Remember fast travel and carts.

The farmer's eye also sees hunted animals barely visible in the forest cover from now on.

Hunted animals and snares are marked on the map from now on.

Casimir can determine his own fast travel point on the map.

Casimir's hearing has now improved. He noticed that the sounds sounded different depending on where he was, and there were slightly more of them.

Like dung, rotten products left to themselves automatically biodegrade after a while.

The prologue and demo of our game has finally been updated to better represent the current state of the project.

