 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No zombie land: Lucy update for 18 May 2023

Added another map that can be reached from the portal!

Share · View all patches · Build 11262191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added another map that can be reached from the portal!

Touch a portal to another map and experience a different world.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2414921 Depot 2414921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link