Long time no see

Hello farmers,
Remember us? Casimir can be still free and fresh!
On 2nd anniversary of last Farmer's Life Prologue update we have uploaded a grand patch.
There are so many changes that it would take a week for us to write them all here.
Most importantly, now Farmer's Life Prologue shows the actual state of Farmer's Life game. If you like what you see here you will love the full game.
Right now it's on sale and have a new update so maybe it's best time to grab it and have tons of fun with it!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137750/Farmers_Life/
Here is the trailer of an update:
We have also uploaded some new screenshots. More you can find on full game card (nearly every screenshot show a different mechanic in the game).
Lastly, just to let you know our friends from Mercat Games are releasing first ever pirate🏴☠️ real time tactics strategy game ➡️ Frigato: Shadows of the Caribbean
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667750/Frigato_Shadows_of_the_Caribbean
We have just uploaded their funny trailer featuring devs themselves👀
Changed files in this update