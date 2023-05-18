Long time no see

Share · View all patches · Build 11262186 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello farmers,

Remember us? Casimir can be still free and fresh!

There are so many changes that it would take a week for us to write them all here.

Most importantly, now Farmer's Life Prologue shows the actual state of Farmer's Life game. If you like what you see here you will love the full game.

Right now it's on sale and have a new update so maybe it's best time to grab it and have tons of fun with it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137750/Farmers_Life/

Here is the trailer of an update:

We have also uploaded some new screenshots. More you can find on full game card (nearly every screenshot show a different mechanic in the game).

Lastly, just to let you know our friends from Mercat Games are releasing first ever pirate🏴‍☠️ real time tactics strategy game ➡️ Frigato: Shadows of the Caribbean

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667750/Frigato_Shadows_of_the_Caribbean

We have just uploaded their funny trailer featuring devs themselves👀

