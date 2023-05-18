 Skip to content

College Kings - The Complete Season update for 18 May 2023

[1.3.7] Patch Notes

Build 11262149

  • Only run deleter on windows (might fix mac loading issue)
  • Fixed "v9s35_reply5a" attribute error
  • Added "load_failed" fallback label

