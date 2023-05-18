- Only run deleter on windows (might fix mac loading issue)
- Fixed "v9s35_reply5a" attribute error
- Added "load_failed" fallback label
College Kings - The Complete Season update for 18 May 2023
[1.3.7] Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows + Linux + SteamOS Depot 1463121
MacOS Depot 1463122
