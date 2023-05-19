ENGAGE v3.3.1

Fixed
Audio
o Fixed an issue that could cause a momentary increase in audio volume when a user entered a portal.
Avatars
o Fixed the lighting of avatars in the Avatar Editor.
o Fixed a temporary application freeze that could occur when outfit thumbnails loaded in the Avatar Editor.
LINK
o Fixed the stock ticker in Enterprise Plaza.
Content Editor
o Fixed an issue that caused the application to become unresponsive if a user attempted to open or create a sequence in a different location from within the Content Editor.
o Fixed the activation of Body triggers.
o Fixed an issue where changes to the start time and end time fields for an IFX were not applied.
Permissions
o Fixed the 3D pen permission icon for individual users to have the correct appearance when the permission is enabled.
Cloud File Manager
Note: Access to the cloud file manager is limited for initial rollout to approved beta testers only
o Fixed the loading of 3D models.
o Corrected the saturation and brightness of images loaded from Cloud File Manager.
Changed files in this update