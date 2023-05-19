ENGAGE v3.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11262141 · Last edited 19 May 2023 – 10:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Fixed

Audio

o Fixed an issue that could cause a momentary increase in audio volume when a user entered a portal.

Avatars

o Fixed the lighting of avatars in the Avatar Editor.

o Fixed a temporary application freeze that could occur when outfit thumbnails loaded in the Avatar Editor.

LINK

o Fixed the stock ticker in Enterprise Plaza.

Content Editor

o Fixed an issue that caused the application to become unresponsive if a user attempted to open or create a sequence in a different location from within the Content Editor.

o Fixed the activation of Body triggers.

o Fixed an issue where changes to the start time and end time fields for an IFX were not applied.

Permissions

o Fixed the 3D pen permission icon for individual users to have the correct appearance when the permission is enabled.

Cloud File Manager

Note: Access to the cloud file manager is limited for initial rollout to approved beta testers only

o Fixed the loading of 3D models.

o Corrected the saturation and brightness of images loaded from Cloud File Manager.