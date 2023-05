Share · View all patches · Build 11262122 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 11:09:27 UTC by Wendy

The game has received the "Steam Deck Playable" qualification!

This small update fixes the screen adaptation of the game, so that it doesn't break on uncommon resolutions/aspect ratios.

If you find any bug, please let me know here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2340790/discussions/0/3821910883993583205/