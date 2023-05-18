Hello, Deadsiders!

On May 18 at 07:00 am PDT /02:00 pm GMT, Update 0.5.1 will be deployed on the servers, featuring changes in the economy and QoL improvements, as well as bug fixes.

⚠️Servers will be rebooted and may be temporarily unavailable while the update is being deployed. Game client update is required.

We have analyzed the trading dynamics and updated a number of prices for buying and selling items to better align with our vision of the economy.

The flask from the supporter pack is now not initially filled with water. We understand that this small change may cause mixed feelings among supporter pack owners, but after considering recent addition of multiple new sources of water in the game, we believe this decision is necessary.

We also moved the knife in the starting kit from the weapon slot to the inventory, expanded the respawn marker recipe, and allowed the character to move while viewing the map.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug when a held weapon would raise if the character's back had contact with an obstacle.

Changed compass orientation on camera turn. Compass will now show the direction of the camera instead of the character's body.

Fixed a bug where the character's body would sink instead of floating on the surface after dying in a boat.

Fixed a bug with the ability to build without the hammer in the inventory.

Fixed a bug that caused the binocular mask to be displayed on a screen when the character enters the water.

Fixed a bug that caused misplacement of a grenade in the character’s hand during throwing.

Fixed a bug with the player having muted sound turned on after server restart if the character had earplugs on or was under water before disconnection.

Other changes:

Boat engine’s sound and propeller’s turn speed now depend on the speed of the boat.

The loudness of characters' footsteps has been increased.

Improved the sound of characters moving through bushes and reeds.

Multiple sound effects changes.

Multiple graphical content and level design fixes.

