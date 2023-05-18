Major update

Get ready for the ultimate immersive hockey experience with the new era of Hockey Shooter VR game!

The game now includes a whole new Locker room area, which serves as a central hub for users to access different game modes and features. Additionally, a new Goalie game mode has been added to the game, providing an opportunity to test your skills in the goalkeeping position.

The UI has been revamped and updated to provide a more user-friendly interface. Moreover, a new Environment has been introduced, offering a fresh and exciting playing experience.

You'll also notice a significant change in the scoring system, with huge LED screens replacing the old floating scoreboards.

One of the most exciting updates is the option to Calibrate the scale of the player visual and your hockey stick to your actual height, providing an even more personalized experience. And to top it all off, that now available a customization option for the player's jersey, helmet, gloves and even accessories like hockey sticks and pucks.

Players can now gather in-game currency (Coins) with repeatable challenges and they can use these coins to buy customization items.

Don't miss out on the action. Download the latest update now and experience the new era of Hockey Shooter VR game!

Try the game and help us with your feedback to make the game even better for you!

Hockey Shooter VR Discord server