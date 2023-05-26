MUSE RADIO FM104 with special guest, OMGkawaiiAngel-chan♡

Let MUSE RADIO in 1990 feel the Internet Wave in 2023!
- NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD Second Collab is happening now. New music pack [MUSE RADIO FM104] has 6 new songs including [INTERNET YAMERO（Aiobahn feat.KOTOKO）- From "NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD"]. Unlock it to obtain 1 collab illustration and 1 MUSE RADIO-themed Fever background!
- 1 Mutown Grooove illustration can be obtained by logging-in. 1 congratulatory illustration to celebrate 100,000 Followers on Muse Dash's official Japanese Twitter account is added to the levelling-up bonus. The long road of collecting... never ends (｀・ω)
インターネット最高！！！
Changed files in this update