 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Muse Dash update for 26 May 2023

MUSE RADIO FM104 with special guest, OMGkawaiiAngel-chan♡

Share · View all patches · Build 11262065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Let MUSE RADIO in 1990 feel the Internet Wave in 2023!

  1. NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD Second Collab is happening now. New music pack [MUSE RADIO FM104] has 6 new songs including [INTERNET YAMERO（Aiobahn feat.KOTOKO）- From "NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD"]. Unlock it to obtain 1 collab illustration and 1 MUSE RADIO-themed Fever background!
  2. 1 Mutown Grooove illustration can be obtained by logging-in. 1 congratulatory illustration to celebrate 100,000 Followers on Muse Dash's official Japanese Twitter account is added to the levelling-up bonus. The long road of collecting... never ends (｀・ω)

インターネット最高！！！

Changed files in this update

Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
  • Loading history…
Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link