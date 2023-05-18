Update 15 - New player ability

Share · View all patches · Build 11262022 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 10:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

We are releasing another small update but we are almost done with a bigger update that contains a lot of new content.

A new player ability, Limit Break Duration was added. It can be upgraded and it increases the duration of limit break.

The day & night transition is now much smoother. Time of day on the client and host can become out of sync but this won't affect the gameplay.

Status effect areas are now slightly smaller and more easily avoided.

Ordered equipment first by type and next by name in the Shop and Stash.

Equipment in the Shop and the Stash now say where you found them. This is useful when looking for missing pieces of an armor set.

Fixed movement of character when pressing W, A, S or D while chatting.

If you already have the exit key, enemies won't drop it. (in a multiplayer game is could still drop if other players don't have it)

Let us know if you've created a video, it's always interesting to see new strategies :-)

Till later,

André