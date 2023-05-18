 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 18 May 2023

Update 15 - New player ability

Update 15 - New player ability

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

We are releasing another small update but we are almost done with a bigger update that contains a lot of new content.

  • A new player ability, Limit Break Duration was added. It can be upgraded and it increases the duration of limit break.
  • The day & night transition is now much smoother. Time of day on the client and host can become out of sync but this won't affect the gameplay.
  • Status effect areas are now slightly smaller and more easily avoided.
  • Ordered equipment first by type and next by name in the Shop and Stash.
  • Equipment in the Shop and the Stash now say where you found them. This is useful when looking for missing pieces of an armor set.
  • Fixed movement of character when pressing W, A, S or D while chatting.
  • If you already have the exit key, enemies won't drop it. (in a multiplayer game is could still drop if other players don't have it)

Let us know if you've created a video, it's always interesting to see new strategies :-)

Till later,
André

