Gladiators: Survival in Rome update for 18 May 2023

Main Story Continues: next up, to the Tin Mine!

Main Story Continues - Sneak Peak of an upcoming new location in the 1.23 update - Tin Mine!

Long-awaited continuation of the main story is almost here - unlock the cave in the Castrum to get access to a tin mine and prepare the raid to the wild lands. You will unlock new constructions, resources, craft recipes that will help you progress the mine, establish stable income of tin ore and get ready for the future locations and quests!

We're aiming to release the update in the upcoming few weeks, so stay tuned for more main story content!

A word from the developer team.

As this is our first time working on a Steam and crossplatform project, we are looking forward to your feedback! If you like the experience, please consider leaving a comment or a review, which really helps a lot. If you don’t, that's totally fine, feel free to let us know. We read every review and every message in Steam discussions.

Join the official Discord server to communicate with the developer team.

