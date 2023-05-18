Patch Notes for Version 1.42

Share · View all patches · Build 11261999 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy

With this update we release the revised versions of a number of buildings. For example, the mill, the weaving house, the sheep farm, the hunting lodge and the granary have been given a completely new look, and we have added a new model and new shaders to the player's hands. In addition, we have integrated into Empires and Tribes the features you requested, to be able to freely place the town hall at the start of the game and to be able to set patrols for units. In addition to optimizing the UI for Ultrawides, we have also been able to fix a number of bugs.

Your Empires and Tribes team