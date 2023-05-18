Patch Notes for Version 1.42

With this update we release the revised versions of a number of buildings. For example, the mill, the weaving house, the sheep farm, the hunting lodge and the granary have been given a completely new look, and we have added a new model and new shaders to the player's hands. In addition, we have integrated into Empires and Tribes the features you requested, to be able to freely place the town hall at the start of the game and to be able to set patrols for units. In addition to optimizing the UI for Ultrawides, we have also been able to fix a number of bugs.
Your Empires and Tribes team
Added new models for the mill
Added new models for the weaving room
Added new models for the sheep farm
Added new models for the hunting lodge
Added new models for the granary
Added new models for the destroyed buildings of the dwellings Lv1,Lv2 and Lv3 , the well, the monastery, the marketplace, the potter, the woodcutter, the clay pit and the grain farm
Added new models for the player's hands (male/female)
In free play, the starting town hall can now be freely placed by the player at the start of the game
Buildings can now no longer be built inside enemy settlements
Units can now be assigned waypoints and patrol along them
Menus optimized for Ultrawides in 4120:1440 resolution
Fixed a bug that caused incorrect shading of merchants and iron textures after upgrading roads in the marketplace
fixed text bug that incorrectly displayed a leg guard instead of an arm guard as a reward in the inhabitants' quests
Fixed a text error that incorrectly displayed stone arrows instead of copper arrows in the merchants' offers
Fixed a bug that caused the damage values of arrows to be incorrect and iron arrows did not cause damage
Fixed a bug that caused the wrong icons of available food to be displayed in the menus of the residences
Fixed a bug that could cause a crash due to an incorrect calculation in pathfinding
Fixed a bug that caused incorrect shading of the residents in the main menu
Fixed a bug that could lead to simultaneous playing of music tracks after starting a game
