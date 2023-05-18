 Skip to content

Scare Girl update for 18 May 2023

Small News

Share · View all patches · Build 11261882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update to level 1 and 3 u have 100 health when u get jump scared once your health goes down to 50 health then if u get caught 2 times u die so basically a second chance in level 1 and 3. I'm sorry i couldn't work on the game that much it's because I'm at work a lot i work this Friday to so Saturday and Sunday i can work on the game. This update might have a small bug but i think the game works ok.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2161811 Depot 2161811
  • Loading history…
