This is a small update to level 1 and 3 u have 100 health when u get jump scared once your health goes down to 50 health then if u get caught 2 times u die so basically a second chance in level 1 and 3. I'm sorry i couldn't work on the game that much it's because I'm at work a lot i work this Friday to so Saturday and Sunday i can work on the game. This update might have a small bug but i think the game works ok.
Scare Girl update for 18 May 2023
Small News
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2161811 Depot 2161811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update