1 Month since Launch!

Hello everyone,

It's been a month since Idle Biceps released! 💪🏼

The game has been very well received, several YouTube videos have been made, and I've met awesome people on the Discord server.

It has been overall the best launch I have experienced (this being my fifth game released on Steam).

I wanted to thank everyone who has been part of it!

PD: This update adds missing characters for players names on the leaderboard.

Bugs and suggestions here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2355250/discussions/

