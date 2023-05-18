 Skip to content

Idle Biceps update for 18 May 2023

1 Month since Launch!

Share · View all patches · Build 11261869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

It's been a month since Idle Biceps released! 💪🏼
The game has been very well received, several YouTube videos have been made, and I've met awesome people on the Discord server.

It has been overall the best launch I have experienced (this being my fifth game released on Steam).

I wanted to thank everyone who has been part of it!

PD: This update adds missing characters for players names on the leaderboard.

Bugs and suggestions here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2355250/discussions/

And don't forget to wishlist my other upcoming idler/clicker game Idling Gears:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2285820/Idling_Gears/

Changed files in this update

