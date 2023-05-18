1 Month since Launch!

Hello everyone,
It's been a month since Idle Biceps released! 💪🏼
The game has been very well received, several YouTube videos have been made, and I've met awesome people on the Discord server.
It has been overall the best launch I have experienced (this being my fifth game released on Steam).
I wanted to thank everyone who has been part of it!
PD: This update adds missing characters for players names on the leaderboard.
Bugs and suggestions here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2355250/discussions/
