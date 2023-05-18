Desktop mode control optimization/Camera control customization

Desktop mode control optimization
Now you can move/scale/rotate individual models
Desktop mode tray added hidden function
Camera control customization
Add the function of custom camera control buttons
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Now you can move/scale/rotate individual models
Add the function of custom camera control buttons
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update