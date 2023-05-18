 Skip to content

EasyMMD update for 18 May 2023

Desktop mode control optimization/Camera control customization

Build 11261669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desktop mode control optimization

Now you can move/scale/rotate individual models

Desktop mode tray added hidden function

Camera control customization

Add the function of custom camera control buttons

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344031 Depot 2344031
