Fly Corp has been released from Early Access!

Today is the day when Fly Corp leaves the Early Access stage of development!

How the game has been developed

Let’s take a look back in time and recall how we developed Fly Corp.

The idea of such game and very first versions appeared back in 2019, when we didn’t even know how many things we are going to add to the game. The whole initial idea was only about one game mode, but each month of development gave us a quite clear clue that we are actually working on a quite interesting and distinctive minimalist strategy. We had more and more ideas which were implemented sooner or later.

In 2021, the game finally saw Early Access release. The first public version already had both scenarios and Discover the World mode (by the way, the last one was unbeatable, and the whole competition was about the number of unlocked territories). We started to receive lots of useful feedback from you, and some of your ideas found their way into the game. We figured out that some players didn’t want to constantly compete with others. Rather, they just wanted to build their transport network. This is how Free Mode appeared, where you can’t lose because of an airport being overloaded.

Visuals have also seen many changes. Step by step, we made user interface more convenient, and game map - more appealing to look at. Random events got accompanied by corresponding pictures.



There were some large updates as well. Scenario editor was added, allowing players to create scenarios with their own conditions and specifications. Each day had a new scenario for players, where they can compete with others in the Leaderboard. Daily Scenarios breathed even more live into the game. We’d also like to thank our players who created and shared interesting scenarios - some of them made their way to Daily Mode.



And now, when the game goes into the full-fledged release stage, we are happy to present to you the next stage of Fly Corp’s life.

Now, each player can upload their scenario to the server, into the general scenario list. Everyone is free to open Custom Scenarios and dive into the stories created by other players.



Together with today’s update, we brought many other minor changes to the game.

We already have some important updates planned for the future. We’ll keep making the game better for you after the release.

***

We’d like to say a huge “Thank You” to all players who’ve been following the project for all this time. We welcome new players and invite all of you to a fascinating world of passenger transportations and to cozy community in our social media!

Discord: http://discord.gg/invite/9eHyYap