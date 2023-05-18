 Skip to content

MatchR update for 18 May 2023

Release and first hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11261587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MatchR: Now Hiring is finally released !! ːsteamhappyː

Unfortunately a bug came and was released at the same time, the loading process for equipped stickers wasn't exactly right. This has now been fixed but the stickers you equipped before that might have been lost.

If that was the case (or if you want some more tokens and rewards for reading the game news ːsteammockingː ) you simply have to be in the Main Menu and press all the letters of "Sorry" at the same time, you should hear a jingle and 50 MatchR tokens will be added to your account.

This is a one time offer guys, please don't be greedy ːsteamhappyː

