Update v0.120.1 is Live!

Dear Martians!

Welcome to the second week on Mars!

The testing of build v0.120.1 is now complete and it was just switched to default branch.

In case of any issues you can always go back using the previous branch on Steam.

The full changelog for build v0.120.1 is in the previous devlog:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/758690/view/3694685462918618592

In this version most problems with loading should be gone. We also added (among other things):

Option to Skip tutorials in the Campaign mode:



Info about power production / consumption of each blueprint:



A special button in the Landing Capsule which lets you respawn your Rover in case it goes missing:

In the coming weeks we will announce a more detailed plans for current roadmap as we are planning a major update for June/July. Stay tuned for more information! ːsteamhappyː

Remember you can always press F4 to automatically send us feedback with screenshot and log directly from the game, we are also improving th feedback reporting system for the next update.

Pinned forum thread for collecting priority bugs:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/758690/discussions/0/3829792817308237223/

Have a nice weekend on Mars!

Regards,

Occupy Mars Team

P.S. For the fans of real Rovers you can also check our previous game Rover Mechanic Simulator:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/864680/Rover_Mechanic_Simulator/

The game is in the same Occupy Mars Universe, so we prepared a special bundle for it:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28017/Occupy_Mars_Universe_Bundle/