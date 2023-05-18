Update: Early Access 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11261491 · Last edited 18 May 2023 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Here is another minor update to improve the core game mechanism before I begin to expand the stage design.

New mechanism: backstabbing, attacking enemies from the back now deal double damage and double shield damage. This mechanism makes dancing with the AI slightly more fun.

Katana X1 X2 X3 Y5 remake. Now the moves are more natural and responsive. (more remakes will be done to gauntlet and guns later)

Enemies are now bending back while getting hit, this improves the striking feeling.

Screen shake magnitude can now be adjusted in the setting

-Graphical quality for resolution < 1080p has now defaulted to medium, which is the setting I tested with Steam deck and it works well!!

Tutorial is slightly changed to show backstabbing

Basic special moves are now unlocked from the beginning and introduced with backstabbing since they are synergetic

I am still figuring out how to make keyboard and mouse work for the game. Currently, I made the mouse link with the camera. And everything else can be key bind with the steam control setting. Meaning even without the official support, the game now can be played with a keyboard and mouse through this get around .

The current goal is to push a larger update before the 7/4 sales. Let me know if you have any interesting ideas!