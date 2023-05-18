 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellish Quart update for 18 May 2023

Update 2023.05.18.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11261449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.05.18.0

TWEAK:

  • Menu font change to one that also includes non-English letters
  • Right of Way: if a hit is scored, the crown marker now stays on the winner for 1 second (doesn't apply to light wounds, just to the winning hit)
  • Maire, Isabella, Zera: fixed a bug where they would always dodge back when facing a thrust attack
  • Marie, Marta, Isabella, Zera: weapon physics tweaks for smoother collisions
  • Marta: small attack animations tweaks
  • Marie, Marta: HEMA weapons tips should "stick" to the body upon thrust hit, instead of sliding off (cosmetic)

NEW:

  • Move lists: added a small keyboard controls scheme info-box
  • Character select screen: added a small keyboard controls info-box, if keyboard is selected as the control method

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link