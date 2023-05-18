Update 2023.05.18.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.05.18.0
TWEAK:
- Menu font change to one that also includes non-English letters
- Right of Way: if a hit is scored, the crown marker now stays on the winner for 1 second (doesn't apply to light wounds, just to the winning hit)
- Maire, Isabella, Zera: fixed a bug where they would always dodge back when facing a thrust attack
- Marie, Marta, Isabella, Zera: weapon physics tweaks for smoother collisions
- Marta: small attack animations tweaks
- Marie, Marta: HEMA weapons tips should "stick" to the body upon thrust hit, instead of sliding off (cosmetic)
NEW:
- Move lists: added a small keyboard controls scheme info-box
- Character select screen: added a small keyboard controls info-box, if keyboard is selected as the control method
