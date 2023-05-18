 Skip to content

Underworld Re: Card update for 18 May 2023

Underworld Re: Card v0.3.0 Patch

Underworld Re: Card v0.3.0 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Classes released:

  • Added Class : Novice of village to normal mode.
  • Added Class : Savior of Harem to easy mode.

New features:

  • Gold system complete. Now you will get gold coins after killing monsters.
  • Store system complete. There will be a store in the maze where you can spend money to buy and remove cards.
  • Random event function completed. Random question mark points will appear in the maze.
  • All heroes now have their own opening stories.
  • Talents now display rarity.

Function fixes

  • Savior of Goddess now have the Rebron talent.
  • The four types of Saviories can obtain the cards of the three basic villager positions.
  • Fixed the problem of the computer crashing after the Savior of Genius passed the level.
  • Fixed the wrong type was drawn after cycle with the Expertise Strike : Cycle.
  • Fixed spelling errors in Martial Arts Study and Skill Study.
  • The HP values ​​of the seven characters have been adjusted accordingly.

