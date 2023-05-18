Underworld Re: Card v0.3.0 Patch

New Classes released:
- Added Class : Novice of village to normal mode.
- Added Class : Savior of Harem to easy mode.
New features:
- Gold system complete. Now you will get gold coins after killing monsters.
- Store system complete. There will be a store in the maze where you can spend money to buy and remove cards.
- Random event function completed. Random question mark points will appear in the maze.
- All heroes now have their own opening stories.
- Talents now display rarity.
Function fixes
- Savior of Goddess now have the Rebron talent.
- The four types of Saviories can obtain the cards of the three basic villager positions.
- Fixed the problem of the computer crashing after the Savior of Genius passed the level.
- Fixed the wrong type was drawn after cycle with the Expertise Strike : Cycle.
- Fixed spelling errors in Martial Arts Study and Skill Study.
- The HP values of the seven characters have been adjusted accordingly.
Changed files in this update