Game modification

Firstly, a major change is permanent death

I understand that this may be an unsatisfactory setting for some players, but after reviewing the design ideas of many Roguelike games, I believe that permanent death in the game is necessary. Now, every card that players obtain in the game will be cleared after death, except for "permanent bomb quantity" and "permanent explosion distance", which will not be lost after death (but do you really want to waste two precious slots for these two cards?)

As compensation, all cards in the game will be unlocked for players, including "Divine Sword", "Divine Shield", and "Divine Scepter". Players have the opportunity to equip them at the beginning of the game. Now, in each attempt, players need to consider which card to bring and create a combination that is advantageous to them when passing through the teleporter. There are about 40 cards in the game (more will be added later), which should bring a great sense of freshness to players.

Secondly, there are adjustments to the graphics

After adjusting the game graphics, the flames of explosions are now more dazzling, and the scene lighting is more realistic. Enter the game and experience it now!