The Power of Gods - Titan Skins

Mercenaries!

Titans are coming to A.V.A Global with new skins, featuring intricate designs and motifs inspired by the gods in Greek mythology.

The Titan collection also offers one of the best weapon selections available of any skin line, encompassing all of the most frequently used weapons in the game.

It features weapon skins for the MA-47, Proto, AWX, and M1903, in addition to bringing the distinctive patterns from the 12 Titans.

[The Titan MA-47]



The Titans were the former gods: the generation of gods preceding the Olympics. They were overthrown as part of the Greek succession myth.

The Titans will follow you into Battle

The new skins' feature makes sure you don’t get defeated by your enemies. The Titan skins are an ode to the time of the Greek Gods.

[The Titan Proto]



All skins have a beautiful ancient myth design that you can only find in ancient myth stories.

It makes the skins become the most unique weapon skins in the game.

[The Titan AWX]



The Titan MA-47 is topped with a totem-like animal head, further adding to the overall mystique of the set.

The Titan Proto, The Titan AWX, and The Titan M1903 are having a special pattern from Greek Mythology.

[The Titan M1903]



Where you can find it:

In-game shop > Featured > Recommended or All.



The Titan skins are available now in the A.V.A Global in-game shop. To purchase them, simply head to the Featured tab and select the Titan collection.

You will feel the gods follow you into the battle.

Thank you.

Sincerely

A.V.A Global Operation Team