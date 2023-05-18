-
added output window and quick_print()
-
added breakpoints
-
you can now see the current value of a variable when you hover it
-
the executing function is now slightly brighter
-
added the floor division operator //
-
added + operator for lists
-
fixed discord link
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 18 May 2023
Debug Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2060162 Depot 2060162
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update