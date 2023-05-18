 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 18 May 2023

Debug Update

Last edited by Wendy

  • added output window and quick_print()

  • added breakpoints

  • you can now see the current value of a variable when you hover it

  • the executing function is now slightly brighter

  • added the floor division operator //

  • added + operator for lists

  • fixed discord link

