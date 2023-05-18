Enhanced Stability and VR Improvements

We've dedicated significant effort to improving your gaming experience with Patch , This update prioritizes stability enhancements, focusing on resolving crashes and addressing VR-related issues. Read on to learn more about the changes:

Fixes:



Enhanced Stability:

Invested substantial effort into hunting down several memory issues that were causing random crashes and unpredictable behavior.

Modified the engine XR system initialization to prevent exceptions in Steam's VrClient.dll on specific systems.

Fixed crashes related to avatar switching, map switching, and repeated menu opening in desktop mode.

VR Improvements:

Addressed the Full Body left leg tracking issue to ensure more accurate tracking in virtual reality environments.

Improved text chat functionality: messages will no longer fade out if received while typing.

Adjusted transparency of VR menu buttons to enhance visibility during gameplay.

Known Issues:

P2P Connections: We are aware of an ongoing issue with P2P connections, which may fail for some users due to limitations in Epic Online Services. Rest assured, we are actively working on a solution and eagerly await a fix from their end. We greatly appreciate your understanding and patience.

VR Compatibility: It's important to note that DX12 and Vulkan are not currently optimized for VR usage. For the best VR experience, we recommend continuing to use DX11.



Future Work:

In our continuous effort to improve your VR experience, we've prioritized the development of a new, more VR-friendly UI system. This upcoming system will address multiple issues present in the current VR UI implementation, ensuring smoother interactions and improved usability. Our team is working diligently to create a seamless experience on both desktop and VR platforms. Expect further updates on this exciting development in the near future.

Additionally, we are actively exploring the integration of SRT or RIST streaming, allowing you to effortlessly capture your local machine's screen and share it with other players during multiplayer sessions. Stay tuned for more information on this feature!

Your feedback is valuable to us! If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for further improvements, please don't hesitate to reach out to our support team or use our dedicated feedback channel.