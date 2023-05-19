 Skip to content

Criminal Dissidia update for 19 May 2023

V1.2.0.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11261008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:

  1. Fixed a bug where one of the monsters in the combination was getting stuck when killed by a bomb.
  2. Fixed a bug where Recycle card encountered Lost card and caused there is no card to be discarded.
  3. Fixed a typo in the settings interface.
  4. Fixed an issue with the card draw and energy acquisition values for Erudite of level 2 being incorrect.
  5. Fixed a bug where Final Battle II was enabled without clearing the Crypt level.
  6. Fixed a bug where it cannot unlock Final Battle when there were another four missions after return to the Main Town.
  7. Fixed a bug where the life loss was counted as reflected damage at the start of a battle when equip with new skin.
  8. Fixed a bug where fighting the boss first and then accepting the Plank quest in the Marcusias Forest would cause a storyline freeze.
  9. Fixed a bug where Genki Strike could trigger its effect even when not at full health.
  10. Fixed a bug where Phoenix Flame did not calculate the damage from flames correctly.
  11. Fixed a bug where healing potions could not trigger Soul of Vengeance effect.
  12. Fixed a bug where derivative cards could not be discovered.
  13. Fixed frequent wall collision issues when running.
  14. Fixed a bug where the new skin did not increase sprite coin acquisition.
  15. Fixed a bug where Ghost Form and Fairie's Dancing Shoes had a 1% higher evasion calculation bug.
  16. Fixed a bug where the agility-based evasion calculation was incorrect.
  17. Fixed a bug where the healing from Leech Seed did not have the correct value when the epic attribute was maxed out.
  18. Fixed a bug where the storyline for the Crypt and Treasure quest triggered twice.
  19. Fixed a bug where Celestial Globe could still trigger even when blocked by Invulnerability card.
  20. Fixed a bug where carrying the bomb buff would stack explosion even without causing damage.
  21. Fixed a bug where the character information interface did not display properly with excessive health.
  22. Fixed a bug where Full Blown triggered an incorrect explosion damage value.
  23. Fixed a bug where Sin buff did not affect monsters.
  24. Fixed a bug where using Recycle Stone with Fury Scratch caused incorrect values.
  25. Fixed a bug where using Recycle Stone with Brutal Smash caused incorrect values.
  26. Fixed a bug where the main storyline could get stuck in the Marcusias Forest.
  27. Fixed a bug where exiting the game after Black Market refresh did not retain the refresh results upon re-entering.
  28. Fixed a bug where Howling Frost was affected by speed.
  29. Fixed a bug where playing cards too quickly with multiple enemies could result in incorrect value calculations.
  30. Fixed a bug where defeating the Trial Attendant in three rounds in the Land of Trials would skip the reward display.
  31. Fixed a bug where Scythe of Justice could trigger even without a critical hit.
  32. Fixed a bug where Accumulation did not take effect in real-time.
  33. Fixed a bug where Fury Burst could not trigger HP Loss cards.
  34. Corrected some typos in the storyline.
  35. Fixed a bug where Toxic Arum did not calculate for non-elite monsters.
  36. Fixed a bug where Arcane Echo may not have been calculated correctly when played quickly.
  37. Fixed a bug in the Pond of Chaos where the storyline could potentially get stuck.
  38. Fixed a bug where Penetration was affected by speed.
  39. Fixed a bug where the card collection would not display properly after clearing the search box.
  40. Fixed a bug where Frostfire Duo was not affected by speed.
  41. Fixed a description error when enhancing Corrosion.
  42. Fixed a bug where monster UI would not display properly when opening the card shop.
  43. Fixed a bug where the Elf interface could overlap.
  44. Fixed a bug where subsequent cards would miss if one of several monsters was selected and killed quickly.
  45. Fixed a bug where using Gear cards could remove 2 stacks of Lost.
    Adjustments:
  46. Adjusted the rendering minimum to max.
  47. Adjusted the effect of Rogue's Wristguard.
  48. Adjusted the effect of Arcane Echo.
  49. Adjusted the weapon description.
  50. Adjusted the display of Soul Stones on the settlement screen to include skins and Soul Crystal.
  51. Adjusted the description of reflected damage under Epic mode.
  52. Adjusted the Elf effect of the Aries Combination.
  53. Removed collision bodies of small objects on the map.
  54. Adjusted the display of Elf purchases in the shop to avoid overlapping text.
  55. Adjusted the return of scroll items when used without deduction.
  56. Adjusted the removal of the Fake Doll from the deck only after it takes effect.
  57. Adjusted the description of Toxic Burst and Detonation.
  58. Adjusted the display of SSR rarity in the equipment bar on the battle screen.
  59. Adjusted the display of purchase prices in the shop to improve visibility.
  60. Adjusted the effect of Corrosion card.
  61. Adjusted the description of Rite of Blood.
  62. Adjusted the number of Poker Pop.
  63. Fixed a bug where the score in Rock-a-Tac did not match the description.
  64. Adjusted the description of the Trio card.
  65. Adjusted the ability to purchase Energy Crystal.
  66. Adjusted the first prize score requirement in Rock-a-Tac to be greater than or equal to 8.
  67. Adjusted the effects of Scythe II and Scythe III to apply 2 random negative effects to the enemy.
  68. Adjusted the non-consumable nature of Scythe Tactics.
  69. Adjusted the effect of the Avatar's Staff.
  70. Adjusted the bonus effects of the Avatar's Staff on skins and Elves’ life steal.
  71. Adjusted the impact of speed on Dual Protection.
  72. Adjusted the MP limit to 150.
  73. Adjusted the effect of Shuriken Storm.
  74. Adjusted the effect of Mana Transformation.
  75. Adjusted the effect of Evolution Stone.
  76. Adjusted the passive skill Meditation to cleanse debuff at the start of the round.
  77. Adjusted the effect of Magic Broom.
  78. Adjusted the effect of Mana Drain.
  79. Adjusted the effect of Contract of Demonscythe.
    New additions:
  80. Added skill selection storage.
  81. Added Elf selling functionality to the shop.
  82. Added automatic pathfinding to the battle map.
  83. Added card collection search functionality.
  84. Increased the maximum epic level to 139.
  85. Added 3 new Elf combination effects and enhanced the maximum level sprite combination effects.
  86. Added 4 new Elves.
  87. Added card drop display to the card collection.
  88. Added new skins.
  89. Added skin attributes.

