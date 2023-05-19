V1.2.0.0 Update

Fix:
- Fixed a bug where one of the monsters in the combination was getting stuck when killed by a bomb.
- Fixed a bug where Recycle card encountered Lost card and caused there is no card to be discarded.
- Fixed a typo in the settings interface.
- Fixed an issue with the card draw and energy acquisition values for Erudite of level 2 being incorrect.
- Fixed a bug where Final Battle II was enabled without clearing the Crypt level.
- Fixed a bug where it cannot unlock Final Battle when there were another four missions after return to the Main Town.
- Fixed a bug where the life loss was counted as reflected damage at the start of a battle when equip with new skin.
- Fixed a bug where fighting the boss first and then accepting the Plank quest in the Marcusias Forest would cause a storyline freeze.
- Fixed a bug where Genki Strike could trigger its effect even when not at full health.
- Fixed a bug where Phoenix Flame did not calculate the damage from flames correctly.
- Fixed a bug where healing potions could not trigger Soul of Vengeance effect.
- Fixed a bug where derivative cards could not be discovered.
- Fixed frequent wall collision issues when running.
- Fixed a bug where the new skin did not increase sprite coin acquisition.
- Fixed a bug where Ghost Form and Fairie's Dancing Shoes had a 1% higher evasion calculation bug.
- Fixed a bug where the agility-based evasion calculation was incorrect.
- Fixed a bug where the healing from Leech Seed did not have the correct value when the epic attribute was maxed out.
- Fixed a bug where the storyline for the Crypt and Treasure quest triggered twice.
- Fixed a bug where Celestial Globe could still trigger even when blocked by Invulnerability card.
- Fixed a bug where carrying the bomb buff would stack explosion even without causing damage.
- Fixed a bug where the character information interface did not display properly with excessive health.
- Fixed a bug where Full Blown triggered an incorrect explosion damage value.
- Fixed a bug where Sin buff did not affect monsters.
- Fixed a bug where using Recycle Stone with Fury Scratch caused incorrect values.
- Fixed a bug where using Recycle Stone with Brutal Smash caused incorrect values.
- Fixed a bug where the main storyline could get stuck in the Marcusias Forest.
- Fixed a bug where exiting the game after Black Market refresh did not retain the refresh results upon re-entering.
- Fixed a bug where Howling Frost was affected by speed.
- Fixed a bug where playing cards too quickly with multiple enemies could result in incorrect value calculations.
- Fixed a bug where defeating the Trial Attendant in three rounds in the Land of Trials would skip the reward display.
- Fixed a bug where Scythe of Justice could trigger even without a critical hit.
- Fixed a bug where Accumulation did not take effect in real-time.
- Fixed a bug where Fury Burst could not trigger HP Loss cards.
- Corrected some typos in the storyline.
- Fixed a bug where Toxic Arum did not calculate for non-elite monsters.
- Fixed a bug where Arcane Echo may not have been calculated correctly when played quickly.
- Fixed a bug in the Pond of Chaos where the storyline could potentially get stuck.
- Fixed a bug where Penetration was affected by speed.
- Fixed a bug where the card collection would not display properly after clearing the search box.
- Fixed a bug where Frostfire Duo was not affected by speed.
- Fixed a description error when enhancing Corrosion.
- Fixed a bug where monster UI would not display properly when opening the card shop.
- Fixed a bug where the Elf interface could overlap.
- Fixed a bug where subsequent cards would miss if one of several monsters was selected and killed quickly.
- Fixed a bug where using Gear cards could remove 2 stacks of Lost.
Adjustments:
- Adjusted the rendering minimum to max.
- Adjusted the effect of Rogue's Wristguard.
- Adjusted the effect of Arcane Echo.
- Adjusted the weapon description.
- Adjusted the display of Soul Stones on the settlement screen to include skins and Soul Crystal.
- Adjusted the description of reflected damage under Epic mode.
- Adjusted the Elf effect of the Aries Combination.
- Removed collision bodies of small objects on the map.
- Adjusted the display of Elf purchases in the shop to avoid overlapping text.
- Adjusted the return of scroll items when used without deduction.
- Adjusted the removal of the Fake Doll from the deck only after it takes effect.
- Adjusted the description of Toxic Burst and Detonation.
- Adjusted the display of SSR rarity in the equipment bar on the battle screen.
- Adjusted the display of purchase prices in the shop to improve visibility.
- Adjusted the effect of Corrosion card.
- Adjusted the description of Rite of Blood.
- Adjusted the number of Poker Pop.
- Fixed a bug where the score in Rock-a-Tac did not match the description.
- Adjusted the description of the Trio card.
- Adjusted the ability to purchase Energy Crystal.
- Adjusted the first prize score requirement in Rock-a-Tac to be greater than or equal to 8.
- Adjusted the effects of Scythe II and Scythe III to apply 2 random negative effects to the enemy.
- Adjusted the non-consumable nature of Scythe Tactics.
- Adjusted the effect of the Avatar's Staff.
- Adjusted the bonus effects of the Avatar's Staff on skins and Elves’ life steal.
- Adjusted the impact of speed on Dual Protection.
- Adjusted the MP limit to 150.
- Adjusted the effect of Shuriken Storm.
- Adjusted the effect of Mana Transformation.
- Adjusted the effect of Evolution Stone.
- Adjusted the passive skill Meditation to cleanse debuff at the start of the round.
- Adjusted the effect of Magic Broom.
- Adjusted the effect of Mana Drain.
- Adjusted the effect of Contract of Demonscythe.
New additions:
- Added skill selection storage.
- Added Elf selling functionality to the shop.
- Added automatic pathfinding to the battle map.
- Added card collection search functionality.
- Increased the maximum epic level to 139.
- Added 3 new Elf combination effects and enhanced the maximum level sprite combination effects.
- Added 4 new Elves.
- Added card drop display to the card collection.
- Added new skins.
- Added skin attributes.
