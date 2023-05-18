 Skip to content

Aunewyth update for 18 May 2023

Community Feedback Update

Greetings Wayfarers. This is a small update to make sure the game works properly.

Using [Up] to continue single-decision encounters should now lead to the next screen.

Thank you for your feedback!

