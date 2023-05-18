 Skip to content

Abalon update for 18 May 2023

Update #20 v1.0.2 Patch

Thanks again everyone for your bug reports! I appreciate your patience and understanding as I get the remaining bugs in the 1.0 build fixed for you. Here's todays changes:

  • Fixed bug where the AI could desync at the point of boss reaching critical health (Special thanks to BDALimey for his video that helped capture the repro steps)
  • Fixed bug where AI could desync after destroying tiles with multiple fire attacks
  • Fixed bug where AI could desync after simulation a gravity effect with a unit no longer on the game board
  • Fixed bug where AI could desync after attempting to face a target when it is no longer on the game board

