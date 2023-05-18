Update #20 v1.0.2 Patch

Thanks again everyone for your bug reports! I appreciate your patience and understanding as I get the remaining bugs in the 1.0 build fixed for you. Here's todays changes:

Fixed bug where the AI could desync at the point of boss reaching critical health (Special thanks to BDALimey for his video that helped capture the repro steps)

where the AI could desync at the point of boss reaching critical health (Special thanks to BDALimey for his video that helped capture the repro steps) Fixed bug where AI could desync after destroying tiles with multiple fire attacks

where AI could desync after destroying tiles with multiple fire attacks Fixed bug where AI could desync after simulation a gravity effect with a unit no longer on the game board

where AI could desync after simulation a gravity effect with a unit no longer on the game board Fixed bug where AI could desync after attempting to face a target when it is no longer on the game board