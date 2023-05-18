Improved Player Positioning
Improved Player Switching Functionality
Improved Ball Physics when Spoiling
Improved Player Movement
Improved Umpire Positioning
Improved Break Cams
Balanced Difficulty
Improved Stability
AFL 23 update for 18 May 2023
Update Notes:18th May
