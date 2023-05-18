 Skip to content

AFL 23 update for 18 May 2023

Update Notes:18th May

18th May

Improved Player Positioning
Improved Player Switching Functionality
Improved Ball Physics when Spoiling
Improved Player Movement
Improved Umpire Positioning
Improved Break Cams
Balanced Difficulty
Improved Stability

