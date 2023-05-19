 Skip to content

Handyman Legend update for 19 May 2023

Update Notes - 05/19/2023

Hi, we have just released an update earlier. Besides being able to interact with the shopkeeper sister, we have also added CGs for the endings of the three characters.

All of these contents are available as a free update! However, if you would like to show us additional support, you may consider purchasing the newly released digital art collection! (Please note that the text in the art collection is only available in Traditional Chinese, we apologize for any inconvenience.)

Wish you all have fun in Handyman Legend.
Thanks!

1.0.3 Patch Note
  • New updates related to the shopkeeper have been added (unlocked after purchasing all items).
  • The information page now includes a new ending for the female character. (which can be unlocked after she has fallen.)

